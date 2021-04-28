Welch Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Welch Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,754 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $386.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.