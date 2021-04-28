12,385 Shares in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MJ opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

