Analysts Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Announce $2.65 EPS

Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will report earnings of $2.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $13.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $15.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $14.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.05.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,009,000 after acquiring an additional 90,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,291,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after purchasing an additional 113,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $104.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $112.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

