Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 31.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a PE ratio of 131.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

