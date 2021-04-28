Nwam LLC Acquires New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $430,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

