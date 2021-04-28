KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 636.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 77,705 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.