Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.500- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.20.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

SNBR stock opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 7,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $1,018,902.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.