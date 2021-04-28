WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. WNS has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WNS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,691,000 after buying an additional 266,665 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in WNS by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 989,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,270,000 after buying an additional 166,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 960,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

