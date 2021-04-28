Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

Shares of PLTR opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,285,587.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock valued at $139,741,356.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

