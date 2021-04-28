AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Raised to $76.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.83.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $896,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,463,000 after purchasing an additional 196,420 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AtriCure by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,794 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AtriCure by 3,133.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,105 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in AtriCure by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,392 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 536,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,845,000 after purchasing an additional 35,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

