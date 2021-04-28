Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €128.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €129.15 ($151.95).

EPA SU opened at €137.52 ($161.79) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €130.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €121.76. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

