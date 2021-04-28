Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.24

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.24 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRGLY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.2962 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

