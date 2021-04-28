Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.31

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 289046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orocobre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Orocobre alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.