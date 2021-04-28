Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

