Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Casper Sleep in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $150.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million.

CSPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of CSPR stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The company has a market cap of $362.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Casper Sleep by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,111,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,024,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $366,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,758,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,069 shares of company stock worth $1,486,957 over the last 90 days.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

