Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Heritage Financial Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Heritage Financial in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HFWA. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 136,816 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 279,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $98,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

