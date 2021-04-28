Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issued By DA Davidson

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Community in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FCCO. Raymond James upped their price target on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $137.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.80. First Community has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. First Community’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the first quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 71.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

