Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,231 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,539,000 after purchasing an additional 600,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.22.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FE. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

