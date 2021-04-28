TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of TimkenSteel worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after purchasing an additional 295,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMST opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $13.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

