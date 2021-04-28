Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 179.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 238,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. purchased 2,674 shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $32,756.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRF stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1537 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

