Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 4,743 The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,300,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 641.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 173,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 150,065 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 317,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 62,463 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 561,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

