Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

RUPRF stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Rupert Resources has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rupert Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

