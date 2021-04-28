William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

