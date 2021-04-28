Evercore ISI Boosts The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $355.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.39.

EL stock opened at $315.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.49. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $317.46. The company has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

