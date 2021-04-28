ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZI. Mizuho increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 225,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $10,736,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,736,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,798,274 shares of company stock valued at $257,876,057 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

