AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 35.90% from the company’s previous close.

AN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

AutoNation stock opened at $101.40 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $104.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,130 shares of company stock worth $15,489,223. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,569,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 5,070.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after buying an additional 366,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,729,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

