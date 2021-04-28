Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $499.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $486.00 to $499.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $445.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $410.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $323.33 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.