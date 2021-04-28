Cowen Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $2,700.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cowen from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,400.05.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,307.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,232.20 and a 12-month high of $2,341.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,161.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,902.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

