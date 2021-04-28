Loop Capital Increases Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $155.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $128.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.73. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $146.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

