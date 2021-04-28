5,059 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 708,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 201,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX stock opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $50.63.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

