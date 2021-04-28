Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1,878.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,953,000 after acquiring an additional 468,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.94%.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

