Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

PSON has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 831.60 ($10.86) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 796.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 697.72. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The firm has a market cap of £6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20.

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total transaction of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22). Also, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

