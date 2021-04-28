Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.41.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $186.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.38 and a 200-day moving average of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

