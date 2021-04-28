Analysts Set Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Target Price at $20.57

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sidoti upped their target price on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $548.40 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

