Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.24. Golar LNG reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

GLNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

