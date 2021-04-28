Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SSD opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $65.50 and a twelve month high of $114.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,898.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,360 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

