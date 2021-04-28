CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 146 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $131.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

