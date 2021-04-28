CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 130 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $144.59 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $145.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.