Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 2nd.

