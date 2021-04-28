Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Issue $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and has increased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $258.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.02. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

