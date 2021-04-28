CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 439 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,942.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 394,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,132,000 after buying an additional 381,256 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 68,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

NYSE:USB opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

