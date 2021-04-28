ParallelCoin Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $133,164.58 and approximately $31.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.14 or 0.00466834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000619 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002590 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

