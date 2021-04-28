Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.58.

CZR opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average is $76.61. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,600. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

