Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.