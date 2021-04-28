Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.
Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $16.06.
In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 98,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
