Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $16.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 98,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.