Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 184.8% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83. Calian Group has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLNFF shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

