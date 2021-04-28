EQT Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

NYSE EQT opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. EQT has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EQT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,704,000 after buying an additional 283,754 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $12,336,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after buying an additional 218,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.