Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Up 928.6% in April

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 928.6% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CGEMY stock opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Capgemini has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.