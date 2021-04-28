Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Issued By B. Riley

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clarivate in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clarivate’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.49. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $33.55.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

