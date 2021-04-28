Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $64.93 and a one year high of $102.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.68.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

